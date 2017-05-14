Two Koreas' delegations meet during Beijing forum

South Korea's delegation to an international economic forum in Beijing said Sunday it held a brief meeting with its North Korean counterpart and expressed concern over Pyongyang's latest missile provocation.



Rep. Park Byeong-seug of the ruling Democratic Party, who leads the delegation, said he had a short conversation with Kim Yong-jae, Pyongyang's minister of external economic relations, at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation that runs in Beijing through Monday.





Rep. Park Byeong-seug of the ruling Democratic Party (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from a site about 100 kilometers north of Pyongyang."We strongly condemned North Korea's launch of the missile," Park said.The lawmaker said he had a conversation on various issues with his North Korean counterpart. He added that he got the impression that Pyongyang is looking forward to having a summit with Seoul, while not providing details. (Yonhap)