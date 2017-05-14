Korean companies make progress in autonomous driving tech

South Korean companies in various industries are speeding up development of self-driving systems to gain a foothold in the lucrative sector.



SK Telecom, South Korea’s top mobile carrier, is the latest, announcing Sunday plans to initiate a pilot run of autonomous driving using its high-definition 3-D maps within this year.



It has signed a business agreement on self-driving with US-based graphics chip maker Nvidia, and has begun development of the map system, the company said. The HD 3-D maps are an essential component of self-driving systems, providing highly accurate information of nearby landmarks and landscapes.





SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho (left) poses with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after signing an agreement to cooperate in developing self-driving cars in San Jose, California, last week. (SK Telecom)