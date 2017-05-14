Accumulated sales of Kia's K-series breaks 5 million

South Korea’s No. 2 automobile manufacturer Kia Motors’ combined sales of its K-series surpassed 5 million units, the company said Sunday.



The accumulated overseas sales of the series reached 4.1 million, while domestic sales marked some 920,000 units, as of April this year, it said.



Of the total 4.1 million overseas sales, 1.28 million units were manufactured in South Korea.



The K-series has accounted for more than 30 percent of Kia Motor‘s total sales each year since 2009, when the K-series was first introduced in the market.





Kia’s 2017 K7 /Kia Motors