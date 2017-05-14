Korea holds forum on content industry

Government officials and experts gathered at a forum to seek ways to expand exports of local digital content, the ICT ministry said Sunday.



The forum, hosted by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, was held in Seoul on Friday with participants from the government, academia and the content industry.





(Yonhap)

The participants gathered to discuss ways to bolster overseas demand for homegrown digital content in the face of changes brought on by the fourth industrial revolution, the science minister said.The fourth industrial revolution based on new technologies are the fusing of the physical, digital and biological sectors to create more economic opportunities while better safeguarding the environment."The content industry will reorganize the industry through far-reaching innovation during the fourth industrial revolution era," said professor Shim Sang-min at Sungshin Women's University.The country's content industry has steadily grown in recent years, with the digital content sector in particular posting sharp growth. However, experts have pointed out that many local content firms are in poor condition, with their workers suffering from job insecurity.The content industry is an umbrella term encompassing firms producing music, computer games, animations, movies, musicals and other creative products. (Yonhap)