Schaffengott to release two IoT-based car products in H2

A domestic hardware startup is set to release two IoT-enabled products for cars – a parking sensor and a smoke detector -- in response to tougher legislation on parking lot accidents and fire safety.Schaffengott said May 4 that, in the second half of the year, it will be releasing Door Edge Protection System 2, an upgraded version of the company’s independently developed ding prevention product, following the completion of product testing.DEPS 2 not only guards against door dings but also prevents people and other vehicles from approaching too closely by emitting a warning sound. The existing product, on the other hand, featured only an LED warning. The new device is accompanied by an exclusive mobile application that utilizes IoT technology to send data in real time to the car owner in the event of an impact or damage to the car.DEPS 2, which is attached to the surface of the car doors, has been designed to withstand not only extreme heat and cold but also high-pressure car washing. Moreover, it has been designed to be mountable on any type of car, regardless of door shape.“Because parking lot hit-and-run accidents will be considered a criminal offense starting in June, following a revision of the law, we expect to see a significant increase in demand for our product,” CEO Kwon Ik-hwan said.By December, Schaffengott will also be releasing a “smart home digital fire extinguisher.”The device can be used in homes or vehicles and is equipped with a sensor that is capable of detecting both heat and smoke and an emergency hammer for breaking window glass to let out toxic gases. In the event of a fire, the IoT-enabled device sends a distress signal to the owner’s smartphone. Depending on the extent of cooperation with relevant state ministries, the device will also send emergency notification messages to the National Emergency Management Agency. Both domestic companies and foreign buyers have shown great interest in the product, with Schaffengott already receiving requests for pre-orders and future collaboration.Kwon said, “Last year, it became mandatory for homes and vehicles with seating for seven people or more to be equipped with fire extinguishers.However, most home and car owners put fire extinguishers somewhere out of the away, because they look quite awkward and ugly. Recognizing this, Schaffengott leveraged its in-house designers and expert supervision system to create products with sophisticated, premium designs that look good anywhere, making it more likely that users will place them in easy-to-reach places.” Schaffengott was designated as a K-Global 300 company by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning and is currently receiving marketing support from the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation.(jshwang@heraldcorp.com)Caption:Image of DEPS, the door ding prevention product developed by Schaffengott (image source: Schaffengott)