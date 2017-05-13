Pyongyang will talk with Washington under right conditions: N.K. diplomat

A senior North Korean diplomat said Saturday Pyongyang will hold talks with Washington under the right conditions.



Choe Son-hui, director-general of the North America bureau chief of North Korea's foreign ministry, told reporters at the Beijing Capital International Airport that her country "will hold dialogue under right conditions" with the U.S. administration.



Choe is reportedly the leader of a North Korean delegation that recently met with a group of American experts, known to be led by Suzanne DiMaggio, director of U.S. think tank New America, in Oslo, Norway, according to South Korean diplomatic sources.



The North Korean delegation was in Beijing and was returning to Pyongyang. (Yonhap)