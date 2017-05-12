Moon, Merkel agree to enhance economic, diplomatic cooperation

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed Friday to boost their countries' cooperation in dealing with various global issues while enhancing their bilateral trade relations, the Seoul government said.



The German leader also promised to work closely with South Korea in ending North Korea's nuclear ambitions.



Her remarks came in her call to the new South Korean leader to congratulate him on his recent election. The call lasted about 15 minutes, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.



"Chancellor Merkel invited President Moon to visit Berlin on his way to the G20 summit set to be held in Germany's Hamburg in July, and President Moon expressed his gratitude for the invitation, saying he will instruct his officials to discuss the issue through diplomatic channels," it said in a press release.



Moon came into office on Wednesday, one day after an early presidential election caused by the March 10 ouster of his conservative predecessor Park Geun-hye over corruption allegations.



The new South Korean president requested that Germany help his country in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue, noting the European country had played a pivotal role in ending Iran's nuclear ambitions.



Moon also praised Merkel and her country for their leadership in dealing with the global financial crisis and international refugees.



"Germany is not only South Korea's largest trade partner in Europe, but also a global leader in the fourth industrial revolution," Moon was quoted as saying. "I hope the two countries will enhance their cooperation in the ICT and fourth industrial revolution sectors to create new growth engines." (Yonhap)