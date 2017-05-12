Presidential office submits request for parliamentary hearing on PM nominee

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Friday submitted a request for a parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister-designate Lee Nak-yon to the National Assembly, accelerating efforts to round out a new Cabinet.



Following the submission, the legislature is to complete the confirmation process within 20 days.



Securing the parliamentary endorsement for Lee is seen as a crucial part of President Moon Jae-in's efforts to form the new government as he can pick ministers through a prime minister's recommendations.



Cheong Wa Dae plans to send a request for a separate hearing on National Intelligence Service chief-nominee Suh Hoon early next week, senior presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Young-chan told reporters.



On Wednesday, Moon announced his picks for the two top government posts.



The prime minister's office has set up a team to prepare for Lee's hearing. The team consists of five divisions in charge of policy, personal vetting, political affairs, publicity and administrative affairs.



Interpretations have varied as to whether the prime minister can only exercise the right to recommend ministers to the president.



Some observers say that Yoo Il-ho, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs who currently serves as acting prime minister, should be allowed to exercise the minister recommendation authority, while others say the method is not in line with the law.



Moon's Democratic Party once pushed for a legal revision to allow the prime minister-nominee to exercise the recommendation authority, but the move failed as critics argued that it runs counter to the Constitution. (Yonhap)