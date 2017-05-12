President instructs early setup of de facto transition team

BOK names expert on foreign reserves as head of reserve management group

Published : 2017-05-12 15:30
Updated : 2017-05-12 15:30

South Korea's central bank said Friday it has named an expert on foreign reserves as the new head of its Reserve Management Group.

Suh Bong-gook, director general at the International Department of the Bank of Korea, will be in charge of planning, investment and risk management of the country's foreign reserves, according to the BOK.

(Yonhap)

As of the end of April, the country's foreign exchange reserves came to $376.57 billion, up $1.27 billion from the previous month, according to the BOK.

Suh worked at the BOK London office and the reserve management group before heading the BOK's International Department.

Suh is set to be formally appointed later this month as soon as internal procedures are completed. (Yonhap)

