Hyundai, Kia Motor accept forced recall

(Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, South Korea’s leading two automotive companies, announced they will comply with a forced recall ordered by the government, the companies said Friday.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has ordered the recall of some 240,000 vehicles across 12 models, including Hyundai Motor’s luxury Gensis and Equus sedans and best-selling Avante compact sedans due to faulty auto parts and manufacturing defects.“Our company has explained the five cases, which the ministry’s orders were based on, do not pose safety risks. However we have arrived at the conclusion that a recall is reasonable for consumer protection,” Hyundai Motor Group said.“Thinking in customers’ shoes and out of respect for the ministry’s stance, we humbly accept the ruling. We will put forth all efforts to put together an action plan for customers as soon as possible.”The latest move by the ministry and the automakers came after a hearing held earlier this week, following the first-ever refusal by a local automotive company to accept a government recall order.Last month, the government ordered Hyundai and Kia Motors to take responsibility for five cases related to safety: a malfunctioning canister installed in Hyundai Motor’s luxury Gensis and Equus sedans; a loose hub nut installed in Kia Motors’ Mohave SUV; a damaged vacuum pipe of three models including the best-selling Avante compact sedan; a broken fuel hose of the R-engine found in five models including the Sorento SUV; and a defective parking brake of the luxury Genesis sedan, LF Sonata sedan and the Sonata Hybrid.The automakers need to submit a recall plan to the ministry within 25 days.“We will continue to do our best to review all cases from the perspective of customers to enhance trust and satisfaction,” Hyundai Motor said.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)