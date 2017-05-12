‘Fine dust’ cosmetics marketing may be false advertising

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Friday, the agency is requesting that companies provide proof of cosmetics‘ ability to shield the skin against, or wash away, fine dust.
|Fine dust blankets Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
“The measure is designed to prevent misleading labeling or advertising by requiring companies to substantiate their claims,” a ministry official said.
If companies are found to have made unsubstantiated claims, they may be forced to take down their ads or even pull their products from their shelves.
There are currently no set standards for determining the effectiveness of products against fine dust. Each company conducts its own tests and draws conclusions about its products’ efficacy. However, sales of products being marketed as skin protection against fine dust have skyrocketed as Korea suffers its worst levels of airborne dust.
The Ministry of Environment said last month that the concentration level of fine dust was at its worst level in the first quarter of 2017, at 32 micrograms per cubic meter, up 2 micrograms from the same months in 2015 and 2016.
The continued high levels of fine dust has led consumers to seek out products to help protect their health. According to a survey conducted by online open market Gmarket, 75 percent of surveyed consumers said that they have bought a product to protect against fine dust.
Although the most popular products purchased for protecting against fine dust were face masks and hand sanitizers, cosmetics and drug sales are also rising in this category.
According to drugstore chain Olive Young, sales of products related to fine dust rose 40 percent on-year in March. These included not only skin products but also health foods helping to boost the immune system.
“Products for fine dust protection usually see high sales in spring, but this year we are expecting the sales to continue rising throughout the year,” said an official at Olive Young.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)