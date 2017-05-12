Lee Min-ho spotted on first day of military service

Lee Min-ho goes to Gangnam-gu Office for his first day of mandatory military service as a public service worker, Friday. (Yonhap)

Lee Min-ho was spotted heading to work for the first day of his mandatory military service at the Gangnam-gu Office in Seoul, Friday.Lee’s management agency MYM Entertainment denied rumors claiming that the actor would get off work early. “That’s impossible,” an agency official said. “(Lee) is to follow the instructions of an official from the Military Manpower Administration and be informed of his work site. It’s impossible that he can get away early on the first day.”The actor will be working as a public service worker there for the next two years, save for one month within the first year when he will receive basic training at a military camp.Lee was assigned to public service work after a physical exam. The actor injured his thigh and ankle in a car accident in 2006, and suffered further injuries in another car accident in 2011 while filming the SBS drama series “City Hunter.”By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)