NPS earns W13tr from local equity investment this year

The appraised value of local stocks held by the nation‘s largest institutional investor rose 13.5 percent from 93.6 trillion won ($83 billion) at the end of last year to 106.2 trillion won as of Wednesday, according to financial data tracker FnGuide.
|(Yonhap)
The value of stock prices of the 278 firms which the NPS owns at least 5 percent shares increased by 8.77 percent on average during the same period.
When only considering stocks of the 185 firms that created positive earnings, the average rate of earnings growth surged up to 16.29 percent. Among the stocks, 22 firms showed an appraised value of over 100 billion won, and 96 of over 10 billion won.
The largest amount of profits was made by the 9.72 percent shares of Samsung Electronics whose stock price rose from 1.8 million won to 2.3 million won, a 26.5 percent increase during the past four months. As a result, it recorded a 6.1 trillion won earnings on its own with its appraised value rising from 22.9 trillion won to 29 trillion won during this year.
The earnings from Samsung Electronics is already close to reaching last years total earnings of 6.9 trillion won, breaking off from the continuous losses it had cost the NPS for three consecutive years between 2013 and 2015.
The stock price of SK Hynix has also shown a noticeable increase of 24.38 percent, creating 812.7 billion won worth of earnings.
Other stocks such as KB Financial, LG Electronics, Hana Financial, NCSoft, Hyundai Heavy, SK Innovation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics have also contributed to the high earnings rate.
On the other hand, the stock price of the 91 stocks that have recorded losses fell by 6.34 percent on average.
The largest loss was created by Hyundai Mobis whose stock price fell by 7.1 percent, leading to a 162.3 billion won loss.
Kia Motors, Lotte Capital, Korea Zinc, LG Display, and Kepco recorded negative earnings rates as well.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)