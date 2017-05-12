‘K-pop Star 6’s Kriesha Tiu to debut on May 24

“Tiu will put an end mark on her two years of training and release her first album on May 24. Please send your warm support to the singer who embarks on a new career in Korea,” said an agency official.
|Promotional photo for Kriesha Tiu‘s upcoming debut album (Urban Works Entertainment)
In a promo photo for the upcoming album accompanied by the news, Tiu wears a flowery blouse, shyly covering her face with her hand.
Before appearing on the show, the Filipino-American contestant, whose vocals were well received on the audition program, was a trainee at the agency. Tiu came in second place with her teammates Kim So-hee and Kim Hye-rim, under a group named KWINS.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)