Audi Volkswagen's Tiguan recall goes smoothly: sources

Audi Volkswagen's recall of its Tiguan compact SUV in South Korea has been going without a hitch with the recall rate reaching more than 30 percent for the first three months, industry sources said Friday.



In January, the Seoul government allowed Audi Volkswagen Korea, the local importer and distributor of the German brands, to recall some 27,000 Volkswagen Tiguan cars sold here for fabricating test results of emissions, noise and fuel efficiency.



As of May 6, Audi Volkswagen Korea recalled 9,200 Tiguans, or 34.3 percent of the total vehicles affected. Audi Volkswagen Korea, which began the recall on Feb. 6, is required to achieve a recall rate of 85 percent within 18 months.The relatively high percentage points to the fact that Audi Volkswagen Korea's recall has been going smoothly in light of the required period, industry watchers said.In the wake of the massive emissions cheating scandal, South Korea's environment ministry canceled its approval for local sales of 80 Audi and Volkswagen cars in August 2016, literally driving the company's local sales to naught. The ministry has ordered Audi Volkswagen Korea to recall its 126,000 diesel vehicles sold in South Korea.Industry sources said Audi Volkswagen Korea has been ramping up efforts to get the nod from the South Korean government to recall the remaining 99,000 diesel cars.A ministry official said procedures have been under way to determine whether to approve the recall of the remaining vehicles. (Yonhap)