[Eye Plus] Conquering Seoul landmarks with hop-on/off tour buses

Korea’s capital attracts more than 12 million tourists annually. Looking to offer visitors more variety and options, the city’s numerous tour bus lines include trolley buses, European-style double-decker buses and a panorama open-top bus.
|(Yonhap)
The Seoul City Tour Bus systems provides organized shuttle tours to nearly all of the city’s must-go hotspots including Gwanghwamun, Dongdaemun, Namdaemun, Myeongdong, Gyeongbokgung, Cheong Wa Dae and Insadong.
Ticket prices range from 5,000 won ($4.4) to 15,000 won. And with the cost of a single ticket, one can spend all day hopping on and off the circular routes. For first-time or short-stay visitors, it is arguably one of the best ways to discover as much of the city in a day.
Seoul also offers a special Gangnam district trolley bus that ushers tourists throughout the glitzy and posh areas of Gangnam, which became a household name after the K-pop’s resident “oppa” star Psy released his global smash hit single, “Gangnam Style.”
For those travelers looking for a bit more romance, both the single and double-decker buses offer nighttime tours.
Photo by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Julie Jackson