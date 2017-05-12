President Moon to accept top prosecutor's resignation: official

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in plans to accept the resignation of the chief prosecutor on Friday, a presidential spokesman said, one day after he offered to step down."President Moon is set to accept Prosecutor-General Kim Soo-nam's resignation," Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan said at a press briefing, adding the decision will be made official later Friday.The decision comes only one day after Kim offered to step down, and only two days after the president came into office following his victory in a presidential by-election this week.Moon had been widely expected to replace many top government officials as he succeeded conservative predecessor Park Geun-hye, who was removed by a Constitutional Court ruling that upheld the parliamentary impeachment of her over a series of corruption allegations.However, appointing new ministers and other top government officials is expected to take time, and thus firing the incumbent ones as well.On Thursday, the new president ordered his new senior presidential secretary for civil affairs to get to the bottom of many corruption allegations surrounding the ousted president.The order has also been considered to have suggested a possible failure, if not wrongdoing, by the prosecution in their earlier probe on such allegations.So far, Moon has only accepted the resignation of two ranking government officials appointed by his conservative predecessor.Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who had also served as the acting president since Park's parliamentary impeachment late last year, offered to step down Thursday. This came after the president announced his nominee for the new prime minister, Lee Nak-yon.Park Sung-choon also stepped down as the minister of patriots and veterans affairs Thursday.He had widely been blamed for refusing to reinstate a pro-democracy song at an annual ceremony marking the 1980 democratic uprising in Gwangju, 350 kilometers south of Seoul, which left hundreds of people killed and thousands of others injured.Moon was expected to sign an executive order later Friday, making the song, "March for the Beloved," an official part of the ceremony, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials. (Yonhap)