[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

Icheon Ceramic Festival introduces visitors to celadon, white porcelain, buncheongware and other premium Korean ceramics along with various hands-on programs.This includes uncovering ceramics and painting on ceramics, the most popular programs. The area is also well-known for hot springs that Joseon kings often visited.The festival is held in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, and runs yntuk Sunday.Admission and all programs are free of charge.Visit www.ceramic.or.kr for information in Korean or English, or call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information.The Gochang Green Barley Field Festival is held every year from April 22 to May 15 in the green barley fields of Gochang-gun, North Jeolla Province.The festival celebrates the region’s plentiful barley. Visitors can take part in activities such as making flutes out of barley and searching for hidden treasures in the barley fields. A visit to the festival is also a good opportunity to visit Seonunsan Provincial Park and Gochang Fortress.Participation fees vary by program.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information.First held in 1997, International Horticulture Goyang Korea has attracted over 6.2 million visitors so far.The festival takes place at Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, until Sunday, with nearly 300 related organizations, groups and companies from 25 countries showcasing flowers and products made with flowers.A unique and rare plants exhibition, an indoor garden decorated with flower art pieces, outdoor theme parks, flower arrangement contests and other cultural events and performances are planned.Tickets cost 8,000 won with reservation and 12,000 won on-site. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.Visit www.flower.or.kr for more information.Iksan Seodong Festival is held in Seodong Park in Geumma-myeon, Iksan, North Jeolla Province. Iksan is home to the love story of Prince Seodong, who would later become King Mu, and Princess Seonhwa.The festival, which started as the Mahan Folk Festival in 1969, was renamed in 2004 and celebrates Baekje Kingdom (18 BC-AD 660).Programs include King Mu memorial ritual, lighting exhibition, traditional playground and hanging wish lanterns.It continues from Friday through Sunday, and is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, all the travel hotline at 1330 for more information.Miryang Arirang Festival celebrates the important intangible heritage Arirang through many programs and performances.Visitors can experience both the similarities and differences of the three major styles of Arirang (Miryang Arirang, Jeongseon Arirang, Jindo Arirang).The programs include opening & closing ceremonies, horseback martial arts performance, street parade, Arirang singing contest.The festival is open to visitors of all ages free of charge, except the sweetfish catching experience which cost 10,000 won for adults and 5,000 won for children.The event opens on May 18 and continues until May 21.For more information, all the travel hotline at 1330 for more information.