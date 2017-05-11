[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Covenant is a gigantic colony ship carrying thousands of colonists and embryos in hypersleep, bound for a new remote planet with a new energy source when members aboard (Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup) believe they have discovered a new, uncharted plot of paradise in space. There, they meet David (Michael Fassbender), a survivor of the previous Prometheus expedition. But the Utopian universe turns dark when alien forces appear, attacking the crew.Dae-ho (Lee Sung-min) is a former detective who was fired for his overly aggressive investigative techniques and now lives as a nosy security guard in his hometown in Gijang County. Jong-jin (Cho Jin-woong), a successful businessman, enters the peaceful area to build a beach resort when drugs begin circulating around in the nearby Haeundae area. Suspicious of Jong-jin, who has won over the townspeople’s hearts, Dae-ho embarks on a lonely investigation.In the turbulent world of politics, where elections are about fishing for a pearl in a pool of dirt, beloved Seoul mayor Byeon Jong-gu (Choi Min-sik) will stop at nothing to win a third term and gear up for the presidency. His right hand man Shim Hyeok-su (Kwak Do-won) harbors ambitions of his own. Byeon’s eager supporter Park Kyung (Shim Eun-kyung) joins his camp as a public relations official and witnesses the lengths Byeon will go to for political gain.Gloria (Anne Hathaway) has lost her boyfriend, along with all her acquaintances and bustling life in New York. She moves back to her hometown and drinks and parties the days away, meeting Oscar (Jason Sudeikis), a childhood friend who now owns and runs a bar. After a night of drinking together, the two wake up to realize that somehow an enormous monster set loose in the streets of Seoul, Korea, is mysteriously connected to Gloria.