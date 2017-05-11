Most Koreans expect Moon to do good job: survey

More than 80 percent of South Koreans expect new President Moon Jae-in to skillfully manage state affairs, a survey showed Thursday.



In the poll conducted Wednesday, 83.8 percent of respondents said they think the new president will be "very good" (35.3 percent) or "quite good" (48.5 percent) at running the government, the Korea Society Opinion Institute said.



The survey was conducted on 1,044 adults the day after Moon was elected to replace Park Geun-hye, the former president impeached over a corruption scandal.





President Moon Jae-in (3rd from left) takes a walk after having lunch with senior presidential secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 11, 2017. (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, 10.2 percent of respondents said they don't expect Moon to do a good job, while six percent said they were unsure or did not respond.The survey also showed that 30.4 percent chose "implementation of campaign pledges" as the top criterion by which they will judge the new government.That was followed by "communication with the public" at 26.9 percent, "transparency of state administration" at 13.6 percent, "communication and cooperative rule with opposition parties" at 10.7 percent and "fairness of state administration" at 10.6 percent.In Moon's early days in office, 59.2 percent said the president should prioritize reforming state affairs, while 38.1 percent cited tolerance and reconciliation.For national unity, 49.2 percent said the most important task is to realize a righteous society that follows laws and principles.Other tasks include resolving the conflict between conservatives and liberals at 19.7 percent, followed by resolving inter-regional conflicts and discrimination at 15.1 percent and inter-party dialogue and compromise at 14.1 percent.The survey had a margin of error of 3 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)