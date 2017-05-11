Kospi bounces back to all-time high, momentum revives

The top-tier Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 2,296.37, up 26.25 points or 1.16 percent from Wednesday. It reached its intraday high of 2,297.67 at around 2:55 p.m.
The Kospi ended its bullish ride Wednesday, when it closed at 2,270.12.
This came days after the Kospi hit an all-time closing record of 2,292.76 on Monday.
|(Korea Exchange)
Search engine operator Naver’s profit showed strong gain, in part on expectations that its former vice president Yoon Young-chan was named a key aide to the newly-elected President Moon Jae-in. Naver closed at 866,000 won, up 5.1 percent or 42,000 won.
Samsung Electronics edged down 5,000 won, or 0.22 percent to 2,275,000 won. SK hynix came to 56,400 won, up 800 won or 1.44 percent, while Hyundai Motor inched up 1,000 won, or 0.64 percent to 157,500 won.
The tech-heavy Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations closed at 647.58, up 4.9 points or 0.76 percent, hitting an annual high Thursday.
Both indices began to surge at around 2:30 p.m. after a moderate rise in morning trading.
The won strengthened by 7.3 won to 1,128.7 won against the dollar at around 3 p.m.
