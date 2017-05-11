Top prosecutor tenders resignation

South Korea's top prosecutor who oversaw the investigation into a massive corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye offered to resign Thursday.



Prosecutor-general Kim Soo-nam tendered his resignation to new President Moon Jae-in one day after the new leader took office.





Prosecutor-General Kim Soo-nam leaves the Supreme Prosecutors' office in southern Seoul on May 11, 2017. (Yonhap)

"I tendered my resignation today as I judged that I have fulfilled my calling to some extent, with the conclusion of the investigation related to former president Park Geun-hye and the smooth conclusion of the presidential election that led to the inauguration of a new president," he said through the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.In the statement, Kim confessed that he agonized over investigating a president who had appointed him but pushed ahead in line with the law and principles.He said he considered quitting after Park's arrest in March but accepted his responsibility of administering the election. He also said he felt it would be irresponsible to leave multiple vacancies at the top level of government.His resignation would clear the deck for Moon's push for sweeping reforms of the prosecution to make it independent from political influence, observers said. (Yonhap)