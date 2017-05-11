Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 soon to go on sale

(Samsung)

Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 is expected to go on sale as early as June in Korea, according to local news reports.Refurbished phones are products resold at cheaper prices after defects are repaired.Since the explosion of the Note 7 was caused by battery defects, the phones are expected to reduce the battery capacity from the current 3500mAh (milliamp hour) into 3200mAh, industry watchers said.The price of the refurbished Note 7, which will be set in discussion with three telecom carriers, is expected to be cut by half.Early this month, Samsung received radio wave approval for the refurbished Note 7 from the US Federal Communications Commission. By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)