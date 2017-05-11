Moon and China's Xi agree to improve ties, denuclearize N. Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart agreed Thursday to further improve their countries' bilateral relations, while jointly calling for efforts by all concerned parties to help denuclearize North Korea, Seoul's presidential office said.



China's Xi Jinping called the new South Korean leader to congratulate him on his election this week, Moon's press secretary Yoon Young-chan said at a press briefing.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (Yonhap)

"The two heads of state discussed ways to improve South Korea-China relations, and exchanged their views on a wide ranges of issues related to the Korean Peninsula," the chief press official said.Their conversation lasted around 40 minutes, Yoon said, adding it marked the first time for a Chinese leader to call his or her South Korean president to congratulate the latter on his or her election.Moon came into office Wednesday, only one day after he won the rare presidential election designed to fill the top elected office.It was vacated by former President Park Geun-hye on March 10 after the Constitutional Court upheld her parliamentary impeachment in late 2016.Relations between Seoul and Beijing have been growing sour amid the ongoing deployment of a US missile defense system in South Korea.The South Korean and Chinese leaders agreed to discuss ways to resolve the issue, first through their special envoys, Yoon said.When the special envoys will be sent to each other has yet to be decided, but Xi has also invited Moon on a visit to his country, he noted."President Moon said he hoped to meet President Xi in the near future, and President Xi invited President Moon to Beijing on an official visit," Yoon told the press briefing.The two also agreed to work together in denuclearizing the communist North."They noted that it was important to ease tensions, and that all related countries must work together to this end. They also agreed that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was a joint objective of the two countries," Yoon said. (Yonhap)