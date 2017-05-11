NC Soft’s sales lags behind market predictions

(Yonhap)

Online game developer NC Soft is facing an earnings shock with its first quarter sales falling behind market predictions, according to the results announcement made Thursday.While the company was expected to record 260 billion won ($230 million) of sales during the January-March period, it showed a 0.6 percent fall during the quarter with 239.5 billion won.Its tentative operating profits also shrunk to 30.4 billion won, showing a 59.8 percent decrease compared to the previous year, and its net profit during the term also dropped by 73.7 percent.It has been said that the company faced such poor results due to the stagnant development in existing PC games, accumulation of potential demand with the upcoming release of a new mobile game, and increase in labor costs due to special incentives.The company is putting its hopes on Lineage M that is to be launched next month.However, with the possibility that Lineage M may be classified as being inappropriate for teenagers by the Game Rating and Administration Committee, the company said that it will carefully monitor the situation and try to come up to the market’s expectations in the next quarter.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)