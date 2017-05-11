Psy nails it on music charts

Since its release on Wednesday, “4X2=8” has been dominating the top 10 across all eight local music charts, including Mnet, Genie, Naver Music and Melon.
|K-pop star Psy (Yonhap)
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, one of the double lead tracks on the new album “I Luv It” shot straight to the top spot, while another main track “New Face” landed at No. 2 on the charts.
The music videos for “I Luv It” drew more than 4.8 million viewers on YouTube in less than a day and “New Face” attracted over 4.5 million viewers on the video-sharing site.
|Album cover of Psy’s eighth album “4X2=8” (YG Entertainment)
After an 18-month hiatus since the release of his seventh studio album “Chiljip Psy-da,” Psy is set to showcase his latest songs for the first time on SBS’ “Inkigayo” on Sunday.
He will also promote “4X2=8” on variety shows such as JTBC’s “Knowing Bros,” MBC’s “Radio Star” and SBS’ “Fantastic Duo.”
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)