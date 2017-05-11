Kakao sales jump after Loen takeover

(Kakao Corp.)

Kakao Corp. reported Thursday that its quarterly sales have been improving along with the takeover of Loen Entertainment last year with this year’s first quarter sales recording 443.8 billion won.The company enjoyed an increase of 83 percent in its sales and 81.8 percent in business profits compared to last year’s January-March period. Its net term profits surged 397.6 percent during the same period.The popularity of Loen’s online music store Melon has been reflected in the market, leading to a 142 percent increase in the sales of its contents platform within a year.Kakao is to focus on sectors that have shown positive progress, such as developing a more precise targeting mechanism for its advertisement platform, adding in new games with Kakao Friend IP, and adding in video contents to Kakao Page.The company is also setting out plans to develop its services involving artificial intelligence.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)