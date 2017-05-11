[Superich] Young chairman epitomizes Dong-A Socio Group’s emphasis on capability

Kang Jung-seok’s father, Kang Shin-ho, who had been running the company for the past 35 years, stepped down from his position as chairman and became the honorary president.
Kang Shin-ho was also behind the naming of other Dong-A Pharmaceutical products, such as Zydena and Circulan. In 1977, he was also the first to establish a company laying research lab that led to the development of the natural medicine Styrene.
The group, encompassing Dong-A Pharmaceutical and its subsidiaries, switched its name to Dong-A Socio in 1994. The Latin word for society, “socio,” was added to emphasize the group’s willingness to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities.
The fact that the fourth son, instead of his elder brothers, could succeed the family business highlights how Dong-A Group makes capabilities a priority.
Kang Shin-ho’s second son, former Dong-A Pharmaceutical President Kang Moon-seok, was to succeed the company in the early 2000s. After completing his undergraduate studies in industrial engineering at Seoul National University, he received a master’s in engineering from Stanford and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard.
Kang Moon-seok started to take management courses after he entered the company in 1987, and served as the president of Dong-A Pharmaceutical for two years starting from 2013. However, the management was handed over to Kang Jung-seok as Kang Moon-seok was held responsible for rival Kwang Dong Pharm’s Vita 500 overtaking Bacchus in the market during the early 2000s.
Kang Jung-seok became the vice-chairman of Dong-A Socio Holdings in 2015, and was promoted as the group’s chairman in January. He owns a 26.74 percent share of Dong-A Socio Holdings, 0.33 percent of Dong-A ST, and 15.25 percent of ST Pharm.
The succession began last November with young managers promoted to become heads of the group’s subsidiaries. Mathew J. Han became the president of Dong-A Socio Holdings, President Min Jang-seong became CEO of Dong-A ST and President Choi Ho-jin became CEO of Dong-A Pharmaceutical.
Managers of similar age as Kang Jung-seok were said to be promoted to help the new chairman create a young organization culture. Kang Jung-seok is known for his friendly leadership skills built through years of interacting with young employees in the field while he was working at Dong-A Pharmaceutical. Since his appointment, he has been focusing on the group’s core businesses, Dong-A Pharmaceutical and Dong-A ST, to increase sales through the development of new medicine.
“Another golden age will be led by a new innovative medicine dubbed ‘the second Bacchus,’” said Kang Jung-seok.
