[Superich] SK Networks undergoes reforms to specialize in rental biz

Chairman of SK Networks, Choi Shin-won

Choi bows to the bronze statue of his father Choi Jong-kun located at the lobby of SK Networks’ headquarter in Jung-gu, Seoul, after his return to the company last April 7. (Yonhap)

Chairman Choi Shin-won, cousin of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, has returned to SK Networks emphasizing that the company “needs to undergo changes and innovations as if it were to be re-founded.”The company was established in 1953 by Choi’s late father, Choi Jong-kun, who was also the founder of SK Group (formerly Sunkyung Group). Choi, who had a deep affection for SK Networks, had to leave the company to resolve management problems at an affiliate company SKC.Last month, he returned to SK Networks after 17 years. His return was followed by a series of reforms including mergers and acquisitions and clearing out of inactive businesses to transform SK Networks into a comprehensive rental company.In particular, the fashion business that was recording deficits was sold to Hyundai Department Store Group’s fashion company Handsome for 300 billion won ($265 million). Despite having been rivals regarding the takeover of Tongyang Magic at the end of last year, Choi and Hyundai Department Store Chairman Chung Ji-sun were able to reach a consensus for the business.Chung, who has worked on strengthening Handsome as Hyundai Department Store Group’s core business, has plans to expand his influence in the domestic fashion industry. The takeover will allow him to control six global brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, CK, Club Monaco, Canali and American Eagle, as well as domestic brands like Obzee, O’2nd, 2ndfloor, rouge&lounge, SJYP, and SteveJ&YoniP, that SK Networks had owned.SK Networks has also decided to take its hands off the liquefied petroleum gas business by handing it over to SK Gas, currently managed by Choi’s younger brother Choi Chang-won, at a price of 310.2 billion won. The company has also withdrawn from the duty-free business as it failed to win an operating license at the end of last year.The finances earned through such adjustments are used to strengthen the household appliance rental business, including Car-life and SK Magic (formerly Tongyang Magic). Such reorganization of businesses is in line with the business philosophy of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who prioritizes “deep change,” focusing on what the company is the best at while refraining from unnecessary activities.SK Networks took over 100 percent shares of Tongyang Magic, a home appliance rental business, last November at 610 billion won and changed its name to SK Magic. The company is to make use of the former Tongyang Magic’s experience in the business together with SK’s brand name and marketing capabilities to increase its dominance in the rental industry.The company’s car rental business has also succeeded in increasing its market share. The business that began with 3,800 cars in 2009 has managed to show an average increase of 50 percent annually. It owned up to 75,000 cars as of March, becoming No. 2 in the industry by surpassing AJ Rent-a-car.Reforms are also being made on the Walkerhill Hotel that is under SK Networks’ management.The Walkerhill Hotel was a part of the Sheraton brand for 40 years since it was established in 1977. However, it chose not to extend its license with hotel chain Starwood company last year, and began to manage itself independently under its own Walkerhill brand name from January. The former Sheraton Grand Walkerhill Hotel renamed itself as “Grand Walkerhilll Hotel” and W Hotel as “Vista Walkerhilll Hotel.” Such changes were possible due to the know-how accumulated during the 50 years of hotel management and people’s high brand awareness on Walkerhill.Like his father, Choi has been aiming high to develop Walkerhill into one of the representative tourist attractions in Korea, coming up with ideas like the newly constructed Kids’ Club and Kids’ Pool.Having an undergraduate degree from Kyunghee University and a master’s degree in finance from Korea University, he started working in Sunkyung Fibres (current SK Capital) and served as the director of Sunkyung Group’s Planning and Evaluation office. He was the executive director and vice-president of Sunkyung and moved onto SK Distribution as vice chairman later on.It has been said that Choi has always had a deep interest in overseas business. SK Distribution later combined with SK Trading company in 1999, and renamed itself as SK Global. SK Global later became the current SK Networks with 20 overseas companies in China, India, and the US, while expanding its business to diverse sectors, including automobiles, fashion, steel, and chemical.After his return, Choi purchased a considerable amount of the company’s shares to push forward responsible management. He owned 0.45 percent of SK Networks’ shares in February, but this has been expanded to 0.63 percent most recently. (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)By The Superich TeamMin Sang-seekLee Se-jinYim Ji-min