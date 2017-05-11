Seoul stocks start higher on Wall Street gains

South Korean shares opened higher Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street amid a rebound in oil prices.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 5.52 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,275.64 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.22 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.32 percent, and top steelmaker Posco remained flat.



The local currency was trading at 1,133.50 won against the US dollar, up 2.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)