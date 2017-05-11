Hong will not bid in party chairmanship

Hong Joon-pyo, the runner-up conservative candidate who lost to Moon Jae-in in the May 9 presidential election, will not bid for his party’s chairmanship, according to in-party officials.



“Former South Gyeongsang Gov. Hong Joon-pyo will not go for the party chairmanship,” Rep. Chung Woo-taik, floor leader of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, said Thursday in a radio interview with MBC.





Former South Gyeongsang Gov. Hong Joon-pyo (Yonhap)