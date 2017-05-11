US Army commander tapped to be deputy national security adviser: report

A US Army commander, who previously served in US Forces Korea, has been tapped to be a deputy national security adviser, a report said Wednesday.



Maj. Gen. Ricky Waddell, commander of the 76th Operational Response Command, will replace K.T. McFarland, set to be nominated as ambassador to Singapore, Politico reported, citing unidentified NSC officials.



(Yonhap)

Waddell will be second in command to National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and run day-to-day operations and meetings while Dina Powell, deputy national security adviser for strategy, will oversee long-term strategy and manage senior inter-agency relationships, the report said.Waddell's 22-year Army Reserve career includes key staff positions in the US, US Central Command and US Forces Korea, five deployments to Iraq and three to Afghanistan. (Yonhap)