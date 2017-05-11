Korea's jobless rate climbs to 4.2% in April

(Yonhap)

South Korea's jobless rate rose slightly in April amid a protracted slump in the manufacturing sector, government data showed Thursday.The unemployment rate in Asia's fourth-largest economy stood at 4.2 percent last month, up 0.3 percentage point from the same month last year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. From a month earlier, the rate stayed flat.It marked an 18-year high for all April figures.The number of employed people reached 26.58 million in April, up 424,000 from a year earlier, while the employment rate for last month rose 0.5 percentage point on-year to 60.8 percent.The unemployment rate for young people, aged between 15 and 29, reached 11.2 percent, up from 10.9 percent tallied a year earlier but down from February's 11.3 percent.This is the highest-ever rate tallied for April since 1999 when the statistics office started to compile such data.Statistics Korea said the manufacturing sector, which accounts for one-fifth of the country's total hiring, remained sluggish as businesses newly hired 4.4 million people last month, down 62,000 from a year earlier, extending their losing streak to 10 months.But the downbeat pace of new jobs in the manufacturing sector has been slowing down for months after peaking at 160,000 in January.Local manufacturers newly hired around 150,000 people every month throughout 2015, with the number peaking at 191,000 in October of that year.But the figure plunged to 20,000 in June last year and posted negative growth the following month for the first time in 49 months as the country struggled with faltering exports."As the country's economy shows some signs of recovery, the drop in new employment by the manufacturing sector slowed down to some extent," said Bin Hyun-joon, head of the agency's employment statistics division. "It's a good sign that the employment rate and unemployment rate gained ground at the same time as more people were economically active last month."In recent months, the South Korean economy seems to have entered an upside cycle as its exports, the key economic driver, posted a sixth consecutive month of growth since November last year on the back of rising global trade.Industrial output of the manufacturing sector rose 1 percent in March from a month earlier on a rise in electronics parts and cars, with facility investment soaring 12.9 percent on-month in March. (Yonhap)