Korea orders overseas missions to stand vigilant against security risks amid government change

South Korea on Wednesday ordered its overseas missions to stay vigilant against security conditions surrounding the nation amid a change of administration, the ministry said.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed its foreign missions of the start of President Moon Jae-in's term earlier in the day following Moon's victory in the presidential election on Tuesday.





President Moon Jae-in takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Moon's five-year term started on Wednesday to fill the vacancy left by the removal of Park Geun-hye from office in March over corruption charges.The ministry "also instructed all its foreign missions to "carry our their duties diligently and pay special attention to maintaining full work discipline in consideration of the launch of the new administration as well as the serious security conditions inside and outside the country," according to a press release by the ministry.Separately, the ministry also informed foreign missions stationed in South Korea of the election result and the immediate start of Moon's term, it also said. (Yonhap)