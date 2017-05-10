Kia adds more safety features to upgraded K9 model

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Wednesday it added more safety features to the upgraded K9 flagship sedan to reflect the latest demands by consumers.



Kia Motors has adopted a blind-spot warning system as standard for its K9 models and an "around-the-view" monitoring system as an option, the company said in a statement.



Kia K9 flagship sedan (Kia Motors)

Three versions of the upgraded K9 are available in the domestic market. They come with 3.3, 3.8 and 5.0-liter gasoline engines, the statement said.The basic trim model starts at 50.6 million won ($45,000) and the prices go up to 86.6 million won depending on features and options, it said.Kia launched the K9 sedan in the domestic market in May 2012 and in the US market in March 2014. (Yonhap)