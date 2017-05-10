N. Korea unveils 'satellite photos' of THAAD in S. Korea

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

Doosan Heavy Q1 net dips 58% on one-off factor

kh close

 

Published : 2017-05-10 16:51
Updated : 2017-05-10 16:51

Doosan Heavy Industries Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Wednesday its first-quarter profit shrank 58 percent from a year earlier largely due to a one-off factor.

Net profit reached 37.5 billion won ($51.3 million) on a consolidated basis in the January-March period, compared with a profit of 89.7 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(Yonhap)

The company posted an operating income of 237 billion won in the first quarter compared with an operating income of 221 billion won the previous year.

Sales gained 8.3 percent on-year to reach 3.44 trillion won in the first quarter, it added.

Doosan Heavy has been seeking to restructure itself by focusing on profitable projects and cutting costs. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]