Conservatives seek hope after bitter loss

Hong Joon-pyo, the candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, speaks at the party‘s head office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Yoo Seong-min of the splinter Bareun Party (Yonhap)

As a liberal administration returns with Moon Jae-in’s sweeping victory in the presidential election Tuesday, the conservative bloc now faces challenges in navigating the next five years.Despite the conservatives’ defeat, their future may not be so bleak. Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party came in second with 24 percent of votes while Yoo Seong-min of the splinter Bareun Party was fourth with 6.8 percent. Moon clinched victory with 41.1 percent of 32 million votes.In the wake of the corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye, the two parties rose from the ashes of the Saenuri Party’s internal feud, which had occurred between a leadership loyal to Park and its dissenters. Some 31 lawmakers defected to create the Bareun Party in January. The two factions struggled with faltering support ratings, garnering only one-digit figures at one time.During the election period, calls arose for the two conservative candidates to establish a conservative alliance to put a halt to liberals taking the next administration. Thirteen lawmakers from the splinter Bareun Party defected, returning “home” to the Liberty Korea Party. However, presidential candidates Hong and Yoo failed to reach an agreement.While polls showed that Hong and Yoo stood at third and fifth places in support, respectively, the actual voter turnout showed that the two fared better than expected.Hong, after seeing exit polls at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, said that he would accept the results. He said that he was satisfied that he had “salvaged” the party that was at the bottom of public sentiment last December.He has contributed to gathering the conservative sentiment that was still left for Park, political pundits said.As for Yoo, who failed to reach two-digit support in the election, the race was still an “achievement” for the minor party.“It was a lonely race, but I found a seed of hope with your support,” Yoo said at the party’s headquarters late Tuesday.In his campaign, he had put forth the idea that his party remains a “reformative conservative,” cutting ties with the “old conservatives, vested with rights.”As for the possibility of reuniting with the Liberty Korea Party, Yoo hinted that he would keep his distance.Rep. Kim Moo-sung, a six-term lawmaker and a key figure that led the defection of the Bareun Party, reiterated the party’s firm resolve to remain independent Wednesday.“We will gain back the trust of the citizens by differentiating ourselves from the Liberty Korea Party and pursuing the values of change and progressive conservatism,” he said.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)