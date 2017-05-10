Hilarious election broadcasts online hit

Bet you didn’t’ know Korea’s new president had so much swag.Korea’s election coverage mixed in a whole lot of parody, humor and pop culture to keep viewers glued to hours of otherwise-tedious poll counting during Tuesday’s presidential election.The election coverage on SBS TV, known to many Koreans as “election broadcasting on drugs,” had the image of now-President Moon Jae-in and runner-up Hong Joon-pyo engaging in what appears to be a rap battle.The 64-year-old liberal president is clad in baggy clothes, a cap and a lot of bling while his conservative rival is wearing a sleeveless shirt, sunglasses and yes, even more bling.The parody doesn’t stop there, as another shot has Moon with centrist candidate Ahn Cheol-soo engaging in a heated game of curling.“I mean...” commented Nicky Kim on Twitter while posting the said graphics, apparently lost for words.The pair was also featured as fighting it out Mortal Kombat-style in another shot, with Ahn being hit by a Dragon Ball Z-like energy attack from Moon.Game of Thrones parody abounded as well, with Moon dressed like a medieval knight riding off on a dragon and a horse.Pokemon and Rocky were just some of the numerous parodies that the viewers feasted on.“These are Korea’s election graphics. Seriously. Eat it, rest of the boring world,” said Mark Russell on Twitter.Twitter posted a compilation of the hilarious parody images Tuesday night with the title, “South Korea’s election graphics put the rest of the world to shame.”Not boring, indeed.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)credit: images from SBS's election coverage (SBS)