‘Signal’ to begin airing in Japan next month

(From left) Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo and Cho Jin-woong star in “Signal.” (CJ E&M)

The tvN drama “Signal” will begin airing in Japan next month, CJ E&M announced Tuesday.The hit thriller series, which achieved an average of 12.5 percent viewership, stars Lee Je-hoon, Cho Jin-woong and Kim Hye-soo. The series was praised here as a well-made TV drama with solid acting and a tightly-constructed plot.The Japanese arm of CJ E&M introduced “Signal” as an award-winning series that represents the recent growth of Korean dramas.Penned by Kim Eun-hee and directed by Kim Won-seok, “Signal” revolves around a walkie-talkie that transports its users to past crime scenes where they can get information that can be used to solve the case in the present time.The series ran from Jan. 22 to March 12 on CJ E&M’s cable channel tvN.The series will air Fridays and Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. starting June 9 on Mnet Japan.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)