Hanwha chairman talks bilateral relations with Heritage Foundation president

The Heritage Foundation is a representative conservative think tank in the US and focuses on policy development in the areas of politics, economy, diplomacy and security. Feulner, who also served as an assistant political adviser to US President Donald Trump, is considered a leading figure in the American political scene.
During the meeting, Kim shared his views on current economic issues including the Trump administration’s call for renegotiating the Korea-US free trade agreement. Kim also sought Feulner’s advice on establishing better diplomatic security between the two nations.
|Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-yeon (left) meets with Edwin J. Feulner Jr., chairman of the Heritage Foundation in the US, and discuss Korea-US bilateral relations at the Plaza Hotel in Seoul on May 9. (Hanwha Group)
“President Feulner, I urge to help us to further develop our long-standing alliance with the US in the midst of continued instability in Northeast Asia,” Chairman Kim was quoted as saying at the meeting.
Feulner responded by saying that President Trump is taking the matter of Korea-US relations very seriously and is making every effort to improve the relationship.
According to Hanwha, Kim and Feulner have maintained an open dialogue over the past 30 years and continue to seek mutual consultation in varying areas of Korea-US relations and the international economic and political orders.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)