[Newsmaker] Liberal governor to lead Moon’s Cabinet

Lee Nak-yon President Moon Jae-in’s pick for the prime minister (Yonhap)

A respected figure with ample experience in public communication, party politics and state administration, Lee Nak-yon President Moon Jae-in’s pick for the prime minister also comes from the left-leaning southwestern region.Lee, the 64-year-old incumbent governor of South Jeolla Province, was tapped to lead the new president’s first Cabinet on Wednesday.The announcement was made during Moon’s first press conference on the first day at work, held at the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae in early afternoon. The nomination requires a parliamentary confirmation. The newly minted president also named his first chiefs of the presidential secretariat and national intelligence agency -- Im Jong-seok and Suh Hoon.Having started his career as journalist at the national daily DongA Ilbo in the 1980s, Lee entered politics in 2000 and retained his parliamentary seat for four consecutive terms.Throughout those years, his constituency was in South Jeolla Province, where he was born in 1952 and elected as provincial governor in the 2014 local election.The nomination of the Jeolla-affiliated figure as chief of the Cabinet was an apparent effort by the new president to fulfill his vow to end regional divides and to achieve national unity.“As I am from Yeongnam, I shall bring in someone who is not from the region as prime minister,” Moon had said repeatedly during his campaigns, when asked over his blueprint on the Cabinet organization.Yeongnam refers to the southeastern part of the country, including the Gyeongsang provinces, Busan and Ulsan, and is used in a contrasting term to Honam, that is the southwestern Jeolla-Gwangju reagion.The Honam region has long served as a reliable stronghold for liberals in South Korea, but has often stood at odds with Moon, who comes from another region.By recruiting the South Jeolla governor, Moon is apparently hoping to reach out not only to the estranged Honam audience but also to the centrist People’s Party, which has established its political base in the given region.Another key feature of the incoming prime minister is his expertise in public communication, having started his career as a political journalist.It was upon the recommendation of the late former President Kim Dae-jung that Lee entered politics, and during his four terms, he often served as spokesperson, earning the nickname “fifth-term spokesperson.”Following the 2002 presidential election, he was the official media channel chief for then-president-elect Roh Moo-hyun and later as joint election chief for Moon’s election camp during the 2012 presidential race.His close ties with both of the former liberal presidents, as well as his strong foothold in Honam and communication skills, made him an ideal figure to adjust the balance between the new president and in-party power groups.Some pointed out Lee’s lack of experience in central administration as his greatest weakness as prime minister, but the governor hit back at such claims.“I have experience as a lawmaker and a governor. I may not be perfect but am nevertheless up for the job (as prime minister),” he told reporters on Wednesday.Moon’s first chief of staff Im is a 50-year-old former lawmaker who worked as part of Moon’s campaign camp. Suh, the new director of the National Intelligence Service, is a professor on North Korean studies, previously served at the spy agency for over 28 years.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)