Hancom's quarterly sales hits record-high in Q1

Hancom Inc., a South Korean software maker, said Wednesday that its sales for the first quarter came to a record-high of 26.7 billion won ($23.5 million).



The homegrown software firm said its quarterly sales jumped 5.9 percent on-year during the January-March period. Operating profit also surged 22.7 percent on-year to 9.4 billion won.





(Yonhap)

Hancom, well-known among South Koreans for its mainstay word processing software based on the Korean language, has steadily improved its operating performance to breach the 100 billion won mark last year for the first time since the company's foundation in 1990.Hancom's latest Neo, rolled out in January 2016, is compatible with Microsoft Word files and comes with an automatic document translation feature as well, officials said."The company was able to keep the steady growth based on Neo's expansion in the market," said a Hancom official not to be named.The company also released a translation app called "Genie Talk" that is capable of translating between Korean, Japanese, English, Chinese, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Arabic. (Yonhap)