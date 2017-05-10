Samsung set to begin domestic sales of Galaxy Tab S3

Global tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. is slated to start sales of its new tablet computer, the Galaxy Tab S3, in South Korea this week, industry sources said Wednesday.



Samsung will begin selling the Galaxy Tab S3 in the domestic market on Thursday, enabling customers to buy the device without subscribing to local mobile carriers, according to the sources.



The domestic sales price has been set at 859,000 won ($757), and the device comes in two colors -- black and silver.Samsung said it will offer purchasers of the Galaxy Tab S3 with an array of freebies until the end of June, while LG Uplus Corp., the smallest of South Korea's three mobile carriers, said it will give a 7 percent discount on its monthly fees to all customers who purchase the device through its official online mall.The Galaxy Tab S3 features a series of first-of-a-kind enhancements affecting everything from the device's audio, video and gaming capabilities to its new and improved battery and cameras. The new tablet also boasts the battery-free S Pen, which places a powerful creativity and productivity tool in the palm of users' hands.Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, unveiled the 9.7-inch tablet computer at the annual wireless technology fair shows Mobile World Congress in Spain in February. (Yonhap)