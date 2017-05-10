Workers spending less on lunches, going more often to convenience stores

Salaried workers are spending less on their lunches, as a growing number of them are grabbing a quick bite at convenience stores instead of restaurants, a recent survey said Wednesday.



(Yonhap)

The survey by Job Korea, a leading job portal site, on 899 office workers showed that their daily average lunch money was 6,100 won ($5.38), down from 6,370 won in the same poll last year. As for places where they eat, 44.8 percent answered they eat at a restaurant near their office, while another 33.6 percent said they used the office cafeteria. The poll said 9.8 percent buy their lunches at convenience stores, up from 6.1 percent last year, and 8.9 percent answered they bring lunch from home.Workers having lunch at restaurants spend an average 7,050 won, down from 7,816 won last year. The average lunch at cafeterias cost 5,510 won, 4,840 won at convenience stores, and 4,870 won for lunch packed at home.Some 85 percent said they eat with office colleagues or superiors, while 12.6 percent said they eat alone. (Yonhap)