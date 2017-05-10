Demand for cheap Chinese vehicles rise in Korea

Demand for imported Chinese vehicles in South Korea is on the rise due mainly to their price competitiveness, a local importer said Wednesday.



"To meet growing local demand for Chinese vehicles, we are planning to import an additional 110 KENBO 600 sport-utility vehicles this month," a spokesman for Zhonghan Automotive Co. said.



Zhonghan Automotive's KENBO 600 SUV (Yonhap)

The 1.5-liter gasoline-powered SUV model sells for between 19.9 million won and 20.99 million won ($17,500-$18,500) in the local market, the company said.To strengthen its presence in Korea, the company plans to launch a compact SUV later this year.Zhonghan Automotive, which imports vehicles from China for sales here, sold a total of 600 KENBOs by the end of April following its launch in December, he said.The company has partnered with BAIC Yinxiang Automobile Co., the trading arm of Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., or BAIC Group, to import select BAIC Yinxiang models suited for the Korean market.Two other models being sold by the importer are the 1.3-liter gasoline-fueled CK minivan and the 1.3-liter gasoline CK mini truck priced at 11.4 million won and 10.85 million won. (Yonhap)