Pro-NK newspaper in Japan reports Moon's election as president

The Korea Herald > National > Social affairs

[Photo News] The new president makes headlines

kh close

 

Published : 2017-05-10 09:53
Updated : 2017-05-10 09:54

THE NEW PRESIDENT -- South Korea’s major newspapers Wednesday report the landslide victory of Moon Jae-in as the nation’s 19th president. Leading conservative newspaper Chosun Ilbo (not included in the picture) highlighted the new administration as the “first progressive government in 10 years.” Moon’s five-year presidency kicked off around 8:10 a.m. on the day, upon confirmation of his win by the National Election Commission. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]