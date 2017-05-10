[Photo News] The new president makes headlines

THE NEW PRESIDENT -- South Korea’s major newspapers Wednesday report the landslide victory of Moon Jae-in as the nation’s 19th president. Leading conservative newspaper Chosun Ilbo (not included in the picture) highlighted the new administration as the “first progressive government in 10 years.” Moon’s five-year presidency kicked off around 8:10 a.m. on the day, upon confirmation of his win by the National Election Commission. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)