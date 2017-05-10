White House: US looks forward to working with Moon

Published : 2017-05-10 03:46
Updated : 2017-05-10 03:46

WASHINGTON (Yonhap) -- The White House on Tuesday congratulated South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in on his election victory, saying the US looks forward to working with him to continue to strengthen the alliance between the two countries.

"We congratulate President-elect Moon Jae-in and join the people of South Korea in celebrating their peaceful, democratic transition of power," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement. 

"We look forward to working with President-elect Moon to continue to strengthen the alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea and to deepen the enduring friendship and partnership between our two countries," he said.

  

