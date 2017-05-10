Moon Jae-in's supporters celebrate his victory

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)









A 49-year-old supporter, who wanted to be identified by her surname Kim, said Moon’s win can give a boost to unearthing the truth behind the 2014 sinking of the Sewol ferry to make the society safer.



“I cannot just walk past this place as I am a human being,” she said, shedding tears as she stepped out of the joint altar for the victims who drowned in the sea after the ferry capsized in the nation’s southwestern coast.



The victims’ families have shown support for Moon, who has carried a yellow ribbon, a symbol of the Sewol ferry disaster, on his suit during the campaign as he has promised to reveal the truth behind the sinking and punish those responsible for the failed rescue efforts.



As the winner of the night appeared at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul at around 11:40 p.m., thousands of his supporters erupted in cheers.



Thanking Koreans on a makeshift podium in the square, Moon called the result a “victory” for people.



His contenders in the party’s primary -- Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, South Chungcheong Gov. Ahn Hee-jung and Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung -- also joined him to celebrate the big win.



“It is a great victory by the great Korean people who have stood by me on a quest to make the country where the principle and common sense work,” Moon said.



He vowed to heal the divisions and bring the unity to the nation.



“I express my gratitude and consolation to my competitors. I will join hands with them to go forward for the future. From tomorrow, I will become a president for all,” he said.



“With the Korean people, I will walk on the right path. I will become the proud president of the proud and just republic of Korea.”



Thousands of supporters for South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-in gathered in central Seoul on Tuesday night to celebrate the liberal candidate’s landslide victory.With some smiling and shedding tears of joy, South Koreans flocked to Gwanghwamun Square with their families and friends to watch the election results come in on big outdoor screens and celebrate Moon’s win together.“I came here to celebrate Moon’s victory because I think it is really a historic moment,” Kong Hye-seon, 33, who traveled to Seoul with her family, told The Korea Herald. “It is the victory achieved by the public. I hope this is a new beginning to say good bye to the past dominated by corruption and irregularities.”The festivities marked the grand finale to seven months of political turmoil that removed former conservative President Park Geun-hye from power over the corruption scandal involving her inner circle.Park, who was impeached over a series of corruption allegations, was arrested in late March and is now on trial for abusing her power and receiving bribes from corporations to help her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil’s business interests.“I thought it would be good to watch and celebrate the result with others. I was outraged by the corruption scandal and I had to stop it,” said Jung Min-joo, a 21-year-old student, who voted for the first time in this election. “I wanted to change the government badly rather than liking Moon himself.”Riding the anti-Park sentiments, Moon began his election campaign at Gwanghwamun Square and ended it there, calling for a change of government and eradication of the deeply-entrenched irregularities in the country.It was a base for Koreans who have relentlessly taken to the streets to demand Park’s ouster over the corruption scandal.“Finally, South Korea is back on the right track. Now, whoever people voted for, Moon should embrace all the Koreans and unite the divisions,” said Park Ji-hyun, 62, who has joined candlelight vigils almost every weekend for the past months.“Politics pursuing vested interests should end now and new era should come for the next generation.”