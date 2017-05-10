Moon Jae-in to be sworn in at noon on Wednesday

Moon, unlike past presidents who had 60-day transition periods to assemble their administrations, is to assume all presidential duties as soon as the national election body confirms his victory.
“The elected (candidate) is to acquire the position of president as soon as the NEC confirms their victory on Wednesday morning,” the National Election Commission said in a statement Tuesday. The certificate of election will state the winner as “president” instead of “president-elect,” according to the watchdog.
The unique situation is created by the current vacancy in the Blue House after the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.
On Wednesday, Moon is expected to follow the custom of paying their respects at the Seoul National Cemetery as his first official schedule of the day.
He is scheduled to take his oath at noon at the National Assembly’s central hall.
The official presidential inaugural ceremony, if any is held, will be downsized, considering the pressing schedule.
“The location would underline the (new president’s) vow to work in close partnership with the legislature,” said officials of Moon Jae-in’s camp Tuesday.
Since 1987, presidential inauguration ceremonies have taken place on the lawn of the National Assembly, two months after the election.
