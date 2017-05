Moon takes victory with 41.4% of votes: exit polls

(Yonhap)

Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea is the likely to take presidency in a landslide win, exit poll figures showed Tuesday.The exit poll conducted by the three terrestrial broadcasters -- KBS, MBC and SBS -- indicated that Moon received 41.4 percent of the votes to win the election. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and ballot counting is yet to begin.If the figures are correct, it will mark the return of a liberal administration after just under 10 years of conservative governments.Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party received 23.3 percent of the votes while Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party took 21.8 percent. Sim Sang-jeung of the left-wing Justice Party recieved 5.9 percent of the votes, while the figure for Yoo Seong-min of the minor conservative Bareun Party came to 7.1 percent.The outcome of the election, based on the real votes, is expected to take shape around midnight.By Choi He-suk ( cheesuk@heraldcorp.com